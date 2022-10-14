Sign up
Photo 3140
Autumn in the Yadkin Valley
A short road trip this gorgeous afternoon had us viewing a small part this beautiful state. It's autumn finery hasn't reached peak, but the sun lit up some of those lovely colors.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
trees
,
mountains
,
autumn
Corinne C
ace
This is a beautiful place. Fall colors this year are a little late but they are coming!
October 15th, 2022
