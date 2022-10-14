Previous
Autumn in the Yadkin Valley by randystreat
Autumn in the Yadkin Valley

A short road trip this gorgeous afternoon had us viewing a small part this beautiful state. It's autumn finery hasn't reached peak, but the sun lit up some of those lovely colors.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Kathy

@randystreat
Kathy
Corinne C ace
This is a beautiful place. Fall colors this year are a little late but they are coming!
October 15th, 2022  
