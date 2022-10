Memories

Get Pushed #533

My partner challenged me to select/use objects in a photo to tell a story.

This is the story of yarn scraps. Each different yarn has a history a lovely garment or accessory. There are leftover sock yarns, shawl yarns, cowl yarns in these socks. They are bright and colorful and go with nothing or everything and bring me happy memories whether I used the yarns originally or they were donated by friends.