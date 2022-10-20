Sign up
Photo 3146
Mending fences
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4004
photos
102
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
20th October 2022 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
repair
Susan
ace
Beautiful shot
October 20th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 20th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Nicely framed. I like how you have the subject not in focus.
October 20th, 2022
