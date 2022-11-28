Previous
Next
Choices by randystreat
Photo 3185

Choices

November 2022 Words
Metal
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice close-up and set of interchangeable!
November 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise