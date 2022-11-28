Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3185
Choices
November 2022 Words
Metal
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4045
photos
102
followers
85
following
872% complete
View this month »
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
28th November 2022 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scissors
,
metal
,
needles
,
nov22words
Corinne C
ace
Nice close-up and set of interchangeable!
November 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close