Christmas doodling

Get Pushed Challenge 541

My partner challenged me to make a Christmas card. Little did she know that before i saw my challenge I posted this. The challenge for me was doing what i had in my head with Photoshop. I thought an orb would be fun. Then thought the deer (from yesterday) jumping over the orb would be cool. Then thought the photo looked little plain, so added some holly from an October photo. Finally I thought I'd add a greeting to finish.