Photo 3201
Sparkly and shiny
A basket of ornaments seen on one of my errands today.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
365 daily shots
SM-S901U
14th December 2022 10:45am
christmas
,
shine
,
sparkle
,
ornaments
