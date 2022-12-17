Previous
Merry Christmas from othe King and I by randystreat
Photo 3203

Merry Christmas from othe King and I

Get Pushed Challenge 541
My partner challenged me to make a Christmas card. the challenge was again to get it right in Photoshop. I had a good time with this composite, using photos from today with one from a year ago.
Kathy

@randystreat
Kathy ace
@farmreporter Here's a second Christmas card for your challenge to me. I had such fun putting it together. Hope you like it. Thanks again.
December 17th, 2022  
