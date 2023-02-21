Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3269
After lunch in the park
Flash of Red 2023 #21 - Landscape
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4130
photos
107
followers
91
following
895% complete
View this month »
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
Latest from all albums
3263
3264
228
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
21st February 2023 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
for2023
katy
ace
this is very nice I love the framning and the x formed by the tree line and the cloud line terrific contrasts too Kathy FAV
February 22nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Nice sky up there
February 22nd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Even though it's black and white you get the light airy feeling of that sky. Good shot!
February 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Thank you Katy. I think you studied the photo more than I did.I had to go back and look at it after I read your comments.
@casablanca
It was a lovely day, but a bit cloudy and windy.
@olivetreeann
Yes it was pretty with all those clouds scuttling by. Thank you Ann.
February 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@casablanca It was a lovely day, but a bit cloudy and windy.
@olivetreeann Yes it was pretty with all those clouds scuttling by. Thank you Ann.