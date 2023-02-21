Previous
Next
After lunch in the park by randystreat
Photo 3269

After lunch in the park

Flash of Red 2023 #21 - Landscape
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
895% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
this is very nice I love the framning and the x formed by the tree line and the cloud line terrific contrasts too Kathy FAV
February 22nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Nice sky up there
February 22nd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Even though it's black and white you get the light airy feeling of that sky. Good shot!
February 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
@grammyn Thank you Katy. I think you studied the photo more than I did.I had to go back and look at it after I read your comments.
@casablanca It was a lovely day, but a bit cloudy and windy.
@olivetreeann Yes it was pretty with all those clouds scuttling by. Thank you Ann.
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise