Previous
Next
What a difference by randystreat
Photo 3306

What a difference

The larger photo is the detritus from the Christmas 2022's poinsettia. The smaller is a photo from the same time last year of the Christmas 2021's poinsettia. What a difference!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Definitely so very different. I wonder why? Great shot of the two of them for your comparison
March 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Quite amazing the difference of colour
March 30th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Quite striking difference.
March 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise