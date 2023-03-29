Sign up
Photo 3305
Snip
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4167
photos
105
followers
90
following
905% complete
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
29th March 2023 9:44pm
Tags
flowers
,
scissors
Shutterbug
ace
What a nice idea for a photo.
March 30th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@shutterbug49
It's called "it's 9:45 pm. I'm tired. I haven't taken a photo or posted one yet today." And it was sitting next to my computer desk crying out to be photographed. 😆 Thank you very much.
March 30th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
So glad it was there to inspire you. Nice spotting.
March 30th, 2023
