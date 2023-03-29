Previous
Snip by randystreat
Photo 3305

Snip

29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
905% complete

Shutterbug ace
What a nice idea for a photo.
March 30th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@shutterbug49 It's called "it's 9:45 pm. I'm tired. I haven't taken a photo or posted one yet today." And it was sitting next to my computer desk crying out to be photographed. 😆 Thank you very much.
March 30th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
So glad it was there to inspire you. Nice spotting.
March 30th, 2023  
