Photo 3304
Do you have change for...?
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4166
photos
105
followers
90
following
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
28th March 2023 6:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
coins
,
cash
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I really like what you've done with this- especially the blurred edges/double exposure feel. Well done!
March 29th, 2023
katy
ace
How incredibly creative Kathy! wonderful results woth the double exposure and the great choice of subject
March 29th, 2023
Rick Schies
ace
Nicely done Kathy
March 29th, 2023
