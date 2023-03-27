Sign up
Photo 3303
Dogwood
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4165
photos
105
followers
90
following
904% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
22nd March 2023 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogwood
Corinne C
ace
Delightful branch
March 28th, 2023
Mallory
ace
So pretty!
March 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Delicate fav
March 28th, 2023
katy
ace
How pretty. You got some rain too I see
March 28th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love these trees! Pretty shot!
March 28th, 2023
