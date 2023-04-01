Previous
Next
Miniatures in still life by randystreat
Photo 3308

Miniatures in still life

Get pushed Challenge 556
My get pushed partner this week challenged me to do a traditional still life with top down lighting. A little gathering of the stuff, then fiddling with the tripod (oh, I don't like tripods) ended up with this still life.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
906% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@farmreporter I thank you for your challenge and I hope this is acceptable.
April 1st, 2023  
JackieR ace
That's beautiful Kathy ( with you on tripod, so glad it's been out away after last month!!)
April 1st, 2023  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks Jackie.
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise