Photo 3308
Miniatures in still life
Get pushed Challenge 556
My get pushed partner this week challenged me to do a traditional still life with top down lighting. A little gathering of the stuff, then fiddling with the tripod (oh, I don't like tripods) ended up with this still life.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4171
photos
104
followers
89
following
906% complete
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
230
3308
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
1st April 2023 7:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
life
,
lighting
,
still
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-556
Kathy
ace
@farmreporter
I thank you for your challenge and I hope this is acceptable.
April 1st, 2023
JackieR
ace
That's beautiful Kathy ( with you on tripod, so glad it's been out away after last month!!)
April 1st, 2023
Kathy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks Jackie.
April 1st, 2023
