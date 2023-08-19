Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3443
So many choices
52 Week Challenge week 33 - Sweet
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4306
photos
107
followers
88
following
943% complete
View this month »
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
19th August 2023 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
candy
,
52wc-2023-w33
katy
ace
Excellent! A terrific double exposure Kathy
August 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great selection.
August 19th, 2023
Pyrrhula
No problems with it. As I only buy the food I know and like.
August 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close