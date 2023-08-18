Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3442
Flowers and berries
Soon will come the purple berries.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4305
photos
107
followers
88
following
943% complete
View this month »
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
18th August 2023 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pokeweed
JackieR
ace
Lovely shades of green
August 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close