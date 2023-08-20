Sign up
Photo 3444
The answer is blowin' in the wind
Always late, so no song challenge right now. Here's one for Bob Dylan though.
https://youtu.be/MMFj8uDubsE
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
17th August 2023 8:16pm
Tags
windmill
Dawn
ace
A nice song
August 21st, 2023
