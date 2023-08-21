Previous
Whirl by randystreat
Whirl

My Get Pushed Partner gave me the challenge to try motion blur, perhaps at night, perhaps light trails. Well where? I've photographed the vehicles going up and down the road in front of my house several times. I thought about going to the bridge over the interstate down the road from me. Nope! Dangerous. Lately when it's been getting dark, it seems people have been going home, so there's not many cars on the streets. Then my friend said "too bad the fair's not in town". Hello! The fair in the next town started tonight. My biggest problem was that there was much more light than I expected. And I was hand holding the camera because I really didn't want to drag a tripod with me to the fair. Well I threw out a lot of photos, but got a few that I was pretty pleased with. And, bonus, had a great time taking photos and watching people.
@northy Your challenge gave me a lot of fun tonight and certainly challenged me to use a variety of settings on my camera. Hope this is what you had in mind. Thank you.
August 22nd, 2023  
Cool shot!
August 22nd, 2023  
@kwind Thank you so much.
August 22nd, 2023  
