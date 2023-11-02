Previous
Around the yard #2 by randystreat
Weeds or wildflowers? Given the garden this year, probably the former. But pretty in the early evening sunlight.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Kathy

Call me Joe ace
Reminds me of a Ferris wheel ❤️
November 2nd, 2023  
katy ace
This is gorgeous in black-and-white Kathy. I love the skeletal patterns against that gorgeous bokeh
November 2nd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
By any name it`s still stay`s beautiful.
November 2nd, 2023  
