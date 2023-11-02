Sign up
Previous
Photo 3517
Around the yard #2
Weeds or wildflowers? Given the garden this year, probably the former. But pretty in the early evening sunlight.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
3
0
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Views
8
3
365 daily shots
ILCE-6300
29th October 2023 5:57pm
Tags
b&w
,
weeds
Call me Joe
ace
Reminds me of a Ferris wheel ❤️
November 2nd, 2023
katy
ace
This is gorgeous in black-and-white Kathy. I love the skeletal patterns against that gorgeous bokeh
November 2nd, 2023
Pyrrhula
By any name it`s still stay`s beautiful.
November 2nd, 2023
