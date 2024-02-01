Previous
Don't think this poinsettia is going to make it by randystreat
Don't think this poinsettia is going to make it

Not a landscape but it is b&w
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
I know some people who have had them for years, but ours never make it past winter. Nice capture for b&w.
February 2nd, 2024  
keep watering it and don't give up on it. They shed most of their leaves but will grow back. I like the clarity of your photo
February 2nd, 2024  
