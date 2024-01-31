Previous
crocuses or croci by randystreat
Photo 3607

crocuses or croci

Apparently both terms are correct. Whatever they're called they were pretty and quite a surprise to see yesterday morning.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
988% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise