Previous
The yarn birdhouse by randystreat
Photo 3606

The yarn birdhouse

Kathy A asked what this was in a photo a few days ago. So I thought I'd get a photo of the birdhouse from the front. Added the bluebird just because. Not the best composite in the world but...

30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
987% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@kjarn Just for you.
January 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little birdhouse and I disagree, it a great composite.
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise