Photo 3606
The yarn birdhouse
Kathy A asked what this was in a photo a few days ago. So I thought I'd get a photo of the birdhouse from the front. Added the bluebird just because. Not the best composite in the world but...
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Kathy
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
30th January 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birdhouse
,
bluebird
Kathy
ace
@kjarn
Just for you.
January 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet little birdhouse and I disagree, it a great composite.
January 30th, 2024
