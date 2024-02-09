Previous
Pussy Willows in silhouette by randystreat
Pussy Willows in silhouette

Get Pushed Challenge #601
My partner challenged me to silhouettes. The light wasn't so quick to change for this photo. The natural light is shining in from the right, just in front of these branches, so a few of the buds are lighter.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Corinne C ace
Lovely low key
February 9th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The "pussies" add an interesting pattern to the shot.
February 9th, 2024  
FBailey ace
You always meet your challenges!
February 9th, 2024  
katy ace
You chose such an interesting subject for the challenge and gotr some terrific silhouettes
February 9th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@aecasey My second try at silhouettes which was better than the first. (I didn't even flag you on it.) I was trying to do something a bit different but now the rains are here. So stayed in and did this today. Thank you for the challenge. I see things a lot but don't bother to take photos, usually because I'm driving the car. This was much more of a challenge than I expected it to be.
February 9th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@corinnec Thank you Corinne.
@olivetreeann Thanks Ann.
@fbailey I try. Thanks for saying so Felicity.
@grammyn Thank you Katy. So many times one sees things in silhouette. But it's funny how the mind's eye filters out all the distractions. And how hard it is to go back and take a photo. (on the side of the road, in the middle of buildings, wires, etc.)
February 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice to see the pussy willow in silhouette.
February 9th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
nice job
February 9th, 2024  
