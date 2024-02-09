Sign up
Previous
Photo 3616
Pussy Willows in silhouette
Get Pushed Challenge #601
My partner challenged me to silhouettes. The light wasn't so quick to change for this photo. The natural light is shining in from the right, just in front of these branches, so a few of the buds are lighter.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
8
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4483
photos
108
followers
92
following
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
Views
20
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
9th February 2024 4:24pm
Tags
gpkac
,
for2024
,
get-pushed-601
Corinne C
ace
Lovely low key
February 9th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The "pussies" add an interesting pattern to the shot.
February 9th, 2024
FBailey
ace
You always meet your challenges!
February 9th, 2024
katy
ace
You chose such an interesting subject for the challenge and gotr some terrific silhouettes
February 9th, 2024
Kathy
ace
@aecasey
My second try at silhouettes which was better than the first. (I didn't even flag you on it.) I was trying to do something a bit different but now the rains are here. So stayed in and did this today. Thank you for the challenge. I see things a lot but don't bother to take photos, usually because I'm driving the car. This was much more of a challenge than I expected it to be.
February 9th, 2024
Kathy
ace
@corinnec
Thank you Corinne.
@olivetreeann
Thanks Ann.
@fbailey
I try. Thanks for saying so Felicity.
@grammyn
Thank you Katy. So many times one sees things in silhouette. But it's funny how the mind's eye filters out all the distractions. And how hard it is to go back and take a photo. (on the side of the road, in the middle of buildings, wires, etc.)
February 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to see the pussy willow in silhouette.
February 9th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
nice job
February 9th, 2024
