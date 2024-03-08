Previous
A spot of red by randystreat
A spot of red

8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
FBailey ace
Lovely pov especially on white background
March 8th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Im very very envious of your bloom and in awe of your photo
March 8th, 2024  
Karen ace
Very pretty - love the soft focus in the foreground
March 8th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely high key capture
March 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely capture and so good that it’s still giving a great display.
March 8th, 2024  
summerfield ace
beautiful shot. aces!
March 8th, 2024  
