Previous
Photo 3644
A spot of red
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
6
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4514
photos
109
followers
93
following
998% complete
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
8th March 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amaryllis
FBailey
ace
Lovely pov especially on white background
March 8th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Im very very envious of your bloom and in awe of your photo
March 8th, 2024
Karen
ace
Very pretty - love the soft focus in the foreground
March 8th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely high key capture
March 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely capture and so good that it’s still giving a great display.
March 8th, 2024
summerfield
ace
beautiful shot. aces!
March 8th, 2024
