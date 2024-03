New and Improved variety of "blue"berries

Get Pushed Challenge #605

My partner this week challenged me to take the phrase or idea of “brand new variety” and using that as your theme. I puzzled over this all week. So I thought about fruit in weird colors. Not only are these outlandish colors, they come in a variety pack. The subject was a challenge and colorizing the berries was also a challenge. Photoshop now offers three different ways to accomplish this. I used two of the three to get this result.