Previous
Photo 3664
Tie this project up with a bow
Another project completed.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
5
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4534
photos
108
followers
93
following
1003% complete
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365 daily shots
Tags
cord
,
bow
Corinne C
ace
A nice fabric. Is this a blouse?
March 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
You are busy
March 28th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Filled the frame beautifully
March 28th, 2024
KWind
ace
Nice pattern!
March 28th, 2024
katy
ace
It looks like a wonderful cape? Did you make the cord?
March 28th, 2024
