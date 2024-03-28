Previous
Tie this project up with a bow

Another project completed.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Corinne C ace
A nice fabric. Is this a blouse?
March 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
You are busy
March 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Filled the frame beautifully
March 28th, 2024  
KWind ace
Nice pattern!
March 28th, 2024  
katy ace
It looks like a wonderful cape? Did you make the cord?
March 28th, 2024  
