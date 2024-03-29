Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3665
No longer needed.
Sweater finished and pins used to mark rows were removed.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4535
photos
108
followers
93
following
1004% complete
View this month »
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
29th March 2024 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
safety pins
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close