March Knitting projects finished by randystreat
March Knitting projects finished

Get Pushed Challenge #608
My partner challenged me to post a photo that showcased some of my knitting.
Left side features a pair of socks knitted from yarn I received during a KnitTalk Swap in February. (See this photo: http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2024-02-11 )
Right side is a sweater I knit last year and didn't finish. I was disgusted that it wasn't fitting correctly so I put it into time out until I could figure out what to do with it. I just had to make the neckline not quite so deep, so there was a lot of knitting, trying on and ripping out until I got a neckline I was satisfied with. So my challenge really was to finish the sweater so i could takea photograph.
Kathy ace
@annied Thank you for the photo push as well as the knitting push.
March 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great collage and two beautiful knitted projects
March 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cosy looking socks and such a lovely looking sweater. Oth so nicely presented.
March 30th, 2024  
katy ace
I like the socks but that sweater is a piece of art! I admire your patience with the ripping out and reknitting. I alos like the backgrounds you have chosen for both photos FAV
March 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
They look fabulous, you have been busy. I love the socks, they will keep your toes warm.
March 30th, 2024  
