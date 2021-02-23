Previous
Gene and his stuff by randystreat
Photo 406

Gene and his stuff

Get Pushed Challenge 446
My get pushed partner challenged me to take a photo with a masculine theme .

The photo is a composite (sort of a wwyd photo) that I did for photo club several years back. The subject was supposed to the the car, but my subject was my husband. My husband was proud to be veteran and did his service in the Air Force. He usually always had a pen knife in his pocket. He did some decorative blacksmithing and this was a hook he made.
Photo Details

katy ace
Your husband and mine are a lot alike. Mine was in MAC which is also deactivated
I really like the components you have assembled here for your masculine theme photo!
February 24th, 2021  
