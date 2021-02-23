Gene and his stuff

Get Pushed Challenge 446

My get pushed partner challenged me to take a photo with a masculine theme .



The photo is a composite (sort of a wwyd photo) that I did for photo club several years back. The subject was supposed to the the car, but my subject was my husband. My husband was proud to be veteran and did his service in the Air Force. He usually always had a pen knife in his pocket. He did some decorative blacksmithing and this was a hook he made.

