Vortograph #2

My Get Pushed partner challenged me to try vortography. I did use her link to start the research and continued on to a few others to look at images taken this way and how they were done. What I discovered is that it would be a lot easier if I'd had a photographer's helper to hold the prism while I shot through it. I used 3 mirrors taped together in a triangular shape. For this one I stood the tube on a glass table and sat the subject (a white feather down in it) then shot into the triangular tube. I did come up with some interesting effects although my focus was a bit off in a lot of the shots I took. Put this mirrored tube on the shelf in hopes I'll remember to use it again in the future.