126 / 365
Rosemary in silhouette
My get pushed partner'schallenge was to worki with silhouette.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
2893
photos
73
followers
60
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th February 2020 12:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
silhouette
pattern
rosemary
randystreat-gp
get-pushed-393
Hope D Jennings
Wonderful response to your challenge!
February 8th, 2020
