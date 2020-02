Photo stacked caranations

For the 52 week challenge - bucket list



Photo stacking really uses up the memory on a computer. The desk top maxed out and I had to shut it down for 24 hours to get it back to normal. 'Photo stacking is fiddly and it's hard for me to see in the end result if it's as clear as some I've seen. (Probably not). I think this is a technique I will mark off the bucket list as tried but probably will not attempt again unless challenged to do so.