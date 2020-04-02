Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
143 / 365
Cookie Cutter in the Drawer
My Get Pushed partner suggested a macro of what's in my kitchen drawer.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2971
photos
73
followers
61
following
39% complete
View this month »
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
Latest from all albums
2219
2220
2221
142
2222
203
143
2223
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd April 2020 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cookie
,
cutter
,
get-pushed-401
Kathy
ace
@annied
- here's a close up of one of my kitchen drawers. All of them but one are junky. I didn't reassemble this drawer for this shot.
April 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close