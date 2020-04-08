Orchids

My get-pushed partner challenged me to focus stacking. It could be macro, or landscape too. 3 shots, and merged in Lightroom, or similar.



Sometimes I am an overachiever. This is 8 shots. I've seen beautiful photos done using this technique. It simply frustrates me. I really can't see well enough to get the different focus lengths and rely on my camera to help me out. The techniques usually slows up my computer, although it did well today. Then when I look at the different photos, I really am not able to tell that much difference. But each time I do this I think I do a little better.