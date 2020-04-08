Previous
Next
Orchids by randystreat
144 / 365

Orchids

My get-pushed partner challenged me to focus stacking. It could be macro, or landscape too. 3 shots, and merged in Lightroom, or similar.

Sometimes I am an overachiever. This is 8 shots. I've seen beautiful photos done using this technique. It simply frustrates me. I really can't see well enough to get the different focus lengths and rely on my camera to help me out. The techniques usually slows up my computer, although it did well today. Then when I look at the different photos, I really am not able to tell that much difference. But each time I do this I think I do a little better.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@valpetersen Thank you Val for pushing me to do this once again. I actually went back to look at the photo I took with autofocus and this one does have more in focus than it does. I'm sorry, but I will not be doing another one for this challenge.
April 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise