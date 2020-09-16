Previous
Hands and Feet by randystreat
159 / 365

Get Pushed Week 425
my get pushed partner this week challenged me to review the work of Japanese photographer Miyako Ishiuchi from a book she did called 1.9.4.7 which is a set of black and white photographs of hands and feet take some similar images this week.

It was a bit difficult for me, who uses mostly natural light, to get the lighting to be what I wanted it to be. It was also difficult for me to take these "selfies." Too bad I don't have someone here most of the time to pose for me. All in all it was an interesting challenge and I spent a lot of time planning it out in my head and took a number of photos that didn't work out.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Kathy ace
@kali66 Thank you Kali. This was definitely a challenge for me. Thank goodness I don't work and I have plenty of time to think, plan, photograph and mess about with photoshop.
September 17th, 2020  
katy ace
I looked at that challenge when she made it and think you have done a remarkable job or recreating her work! FAV
September 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
