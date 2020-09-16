Hands and Feet

Get Pushed Week 425

my get pushed partner this week challenged me to review the work of Japanese photographer Miyako Ishiuchi from a book she did called 1.9.4.7 which is a set of black and white photographs of hands and feet take some similar images this week.



It was a bit difficult for me, who uses mostly natural light, to get the lighting to be what I wanted it to be. It was also difficult for me to take these "selfies." Too bad I don't have someone here most of the time to pose for me. All in all it was an interesting challenge and I spent a lot of time planning it out in my head and took a number of photos that didn't work out.