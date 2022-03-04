Previous
Jazzy by randystreat
Jazzy

Get Pushed Challenge 501
My get pushed partner challenged me to capture 'opposites.' I decided to do this using photoshop. I inverted the one image (which was a composite) then put the two images together. Because I don't use PS everyday and am not sure that I've ever inverted the colors in a photo before this was a bit of a trial and error process. I get befuddled and ahead of myself so have to delete layers to do something to a bottom one and then repeat what I just deleted. Big fun and a good learning too.

The saxaphone image is courtesy of iStockphoto.com | Ljupco which I got off the web page https://nafme.org/how-jazz-and-the-civil-rights-movement-intertwine/
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Kathy

Kathy ace
@salza Thanks for the challenge. It was big fun.
March 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
I don't understand any of that but the result is good
March 5th, 2022  
