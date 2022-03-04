Get Pushed Challenge 501
My get pushed partner challenged me to capture 'opposites.' I decided to do this using photoshop. I inverted the one image (which was a composite) then put the two images together. Because I don't use PS everyday and am not sure that I've ever inverted the colors in a photo before this was a bit of a trial and error process. I get befuddled and ahead of myself so have to delete layers to do something to a bottom one and then repeat what I just deleted. Big fun and a good learning too.