Previous
Next
NC Quarter by randystreat
218 / 365

NC Quarter

Get Pushed Challenge #502
My partner this week said "for get pushed choose one of the competitions on the Weekly SH*T List https://365project.org/discuss/general/46260/sh*t-list-march-3rd-to-9th and create an entry :)" I chose the Minimalism Challenge #27 for which the theme is coins. There were lots of choices to make initially - which competition should I try. Then there was getting the information on the coin to be clearly seen. Not sure I succeeded at that. But I do believe the photo qualifies as a minimalist photo.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@annied Thank you Annie. This was a bit tougher than I expected.
March 12th, 2022  
joeyM ace
👌❤️👌
March 12th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@joemuli Thank you. As always you're so kind.
March 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise