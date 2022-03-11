NC Quarter

Get Pushed Challenge #502
My partner this week said "for get pushed choose one of the competitions on the Weekly SH*T List https://365project.org/discuss/general/46260/sh*t-list-march-3rd-to-9th and create an entry :)" I chose the Minimalism Challenge #27 for which the theme is coins. There were lots of choices to make initially - which competition should I try. Then there was getting the information on the coin to be clearly seen. Not sure I succeeded at that. But I do believe the photo qualifies as a minimalist photo.