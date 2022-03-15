For Ukraine

Worldwide Minute 2022 A Prayer for Ukraine

Thoughts and prayers for the people of Ukraine and their family and friends.

Let there be peace on earth

And let it begin with me

Let There Be Peace on Earth

The peace that was meant to be

With God as our Father

Brothers all are we

Let me walk with my brother

In perfect harmony.

Let peace begin with me

Let this be the moment now.

With ev'ry step I take

Let this be my solemn vow

To take each moment and live

Each moment in peace eternally

Let there be peace on earth

And let it begin with me



Songwriters: Jill Jackson / Sy Miller

Let There Be Peace on Earth lyrics © Music Copyright Consultant Grp