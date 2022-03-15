Previous
Next
For Ukraine by randystreat
219 / 365

For Ukraine

Worldwide Minute 2022 A Prayer for Ukraine
Thoughts and prayers for the people of Ukraine and their family and friends.
Let there be peace on earth
And let it begin with me
Let There Be Peace on Earth
The peace that was meant to be
With God as our Father
Brothers all are we
Let me walk with my brother
In perfect harmony.
Let peace begin with me
Let this be the moment now.
With ev'ry step I take
Let this be my solemn vow
To take each moment and live
Each moment in peace eternally
Let there be peace on earth
And let it begin with me

Songwriters: Jill Jackson / Sy Miller
Let There Be Peace on Earth lyrics © Music Copyright Consultant Grp
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous Kathy. FAV
March 15th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This is lovely Kathy. If only there could be peace in the world.
March 15th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 15th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely.
March 15th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Lovely
March 15th, 2022  
summerfield ace
kathy, this is beautiful. aces!
March 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise