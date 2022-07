View from the Ag Center

Get Pushed Challenge #520

My get pushed partner this week challenged me to do a panorama land scape shot by stitching a few shots together to create a wider field of view. The biggest challenge for me is to find a decent place to get a panorama view due to no place to stop safely and see the view. The Agriculture Extension Center is on a hill and has a nice view of the mountains in the distance. It was also bright and hazy with the sun to the left of this view.