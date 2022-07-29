Previous
Next
"Just a country lawyer" by randystreat
227 / 365

"Just a country lawyer"

Get Pushed Challenge 521 My partner this week challenged me to take a photograph of something that is unique to my area. I chose to photograph the statue of Senator Sam Ervin, Jr. which stands in the square surrounding the old courthouse in town. Sam Ervin was the chair of the Senate Watergate Committee (1973). He was born, raised and practiced in the town where I live. He has been quoted as saying he was "just a country lawyer." The challenge was not photographic. It was getting up and out of the house early enough to get the morning light and cooler temperatures. I did it!
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@dkbarnett Here is a renowned man in the US for having presided over the Watergate hearings. His statue is surrounded by roses, which according to his family, was something he took pride in growning. Thank you for the challenge.
July 29th, 2022  
katy ace
Well met in both challenges, Kathy. Impressive to be up and presentable to be in public by 7 in the morning! Beautiful light on his statue too
July 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise