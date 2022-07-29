"Just a country lawyer"

Get Pushed Challenge 521 My partner this week challenged me to take a photograph of something that is unique to my area. I chose to photograph the statue of Senator Sam Ervin, Jr. which stands in the square surrounding the old courthouse in town. Sam Ervin was the chair of the Senate Watergate Committee (1973). He was born, raised and practiced in the town where I live. He has been quoted as saying he was "just a country lawyer." The challenge was not photographic. It was getting up and out of the house early enough to get the morning light and cooler temperatures. I did it!