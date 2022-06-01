Sign up
152 / 365
May Half Calendar
This was so much fun, I can’t recommend enough to anyone who hasn’t done this yet. Thanks again for all your lovely comments.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
calendar
,
mayhalf22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
and what a great result, your calendar looks terrific!
June 1st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It must be good to see what day resulted in what! A lot to see!
June 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A great half & half calendar.
June 1st, 2022
Yao RL
ace
The most impressive half half.
June 1st, 2022
