Previous
Photo 634
Family Gathering
A wonderfully warm autumn afternoon meant that we could get together in our garden this afternoon to have tea on our deck under the pergola. For once I remembered to use my tripod so I could be in the shot.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
7
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
family
,
gathering
Danette Thompson
ace
What a beautiful place to gather. Lovely family.
October 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely family gathering
October 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great looking family! I see you and your hubby on the right. =)
October 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Super memory-making photo
October 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 8th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful people, beautiful day!
October 8th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot and well done with the foreground (and getting yourself into the shot!)
October 8th, 2023
