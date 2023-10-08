Previous
Family Gathering
Family Gathering

A wonderfully warm autumn afternoon meant that we could get together in our garden this afternoon to have tea on our deck under the pergola. For once I remembered to use my tripod so I could be in the shot.
Renee Salamon

Danette Thompson
What a beautiful place to gather. Lovely family.
October 8th, 2023  
Dawn
A lovely family gathering
October 8th, 2023  
Mags
Great looking family! I see you and your hubby on the right. =)
October 8th, 2023  
Lesley
Super memory-making photo
October 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
October 8th, 2023  
Dorothy
Beautiful people, beautiful day!
October 8th, 2023  
John Falconer
Great shot and well done with the foreground (and getting yourself into the shot!)
October 8th, 2023  
