Wavy/Straight (17) by rensala
Photo 662

Wavy/Straight (17)

I love London architecture - it’s always so full of surprises. Taken back in Feb
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing building, wonderful shapes and colours.
July 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great multicoloured window panels.
July 17th, 2024  
