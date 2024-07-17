Sign up
Photo 662
Wavy/Straight (17)
I love London architecture - it’s always so full of surprises. Taken back in Feb
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
2
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2397
photos
176
followers
197
following
181% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Taken
26th February 2024 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
architecture
,
july24words
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing building, wonderful shapes and colours.
July 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great multicoloured window panels.
July 17th, 2024
