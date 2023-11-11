Previous
Autumn Art (11) by rensala
Photo 616

Autumn Art (11)

On Remembrance Day, we are praying there will be no trouble here in London. We are unexpectedly flying to Zurich as our DIL had an emergency op this morning. She’s awake and doing well but our son will need help with the little girlies.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Renee Salamon

Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply love this , - can just imagine painting this in acrylic paints! fav.
Hope your DIL will soon recover from her op. Safe journey - it will be good to be with the little family !
November 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture and processing
November 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very artistic and lovely!
November 11th, 2023  
