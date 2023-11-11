Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 616
Autumn Art (11)
On Remembrance Day, we are praying there will be no trouble here in London. We are unexpectedly flying to Zurich as our DIL had an emergency op this morning. She’s awake and doing well but our son will need help with the little girlies.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1763
photos
165
followers
196
following
168% complete
View this month »
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
Latest from all albums
662
482
663
614
664
483
615
616
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th November 2023 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
art
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply love this , - can just imagine painting this in acrylic paints! fav.
Hope your DIL will soon recover from her op. Safe journey - it will be good to be with the little family !
November 11th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture and processing
November 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very artistic and lovely!
November 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Hope your DIL will soon recover from her op. Safe journey - it will be good to be with the little family !