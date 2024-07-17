Previous
Reflections in Store by rensala
Photo 859

Reflections in Store

I think you can just about see our car in the store window. What’s a little more surprising is what else you see!
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool capture!
July 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing drive by shot with so much to see.
July 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Good to see on a black background.
July 17th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Excellent work!
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise