Previous
Photo 860
Reflections in Vino
Sitting out on our deck tonight I realised I hadn’t take my daily reflections shot. So this is best I can do, before finishing off this lovely cold glass of Rosé
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
reflections
wine
glass
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
July 18th, 2024
