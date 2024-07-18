Previous
Reflections in Vino by rensala
Photo 860

Reflections in Vino

Sitting out on our deck tonight I realised I hadn’t take my daily reflections shot. So this is best I can do, before finishing off this lovely cold glass of Rosé
