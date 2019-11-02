Previous
Next
MCD (“Medieval Communication Device”)? by rhoing
Photo 3024

MCD (“Medieval Communication Device”)?

Sort of like cell phones in one respect: you can only move a certain radius away from an anchored point…

We got rid of our land line about a year ago — and the phone number we had for 35 years. So for the past year we have been updating our phone numbers with local businesses and online profiles…

Post #2 in what may become a series.
Post #1: Before I throw it away

[ IMG_9127S675x9Otm :: 60mm ]
2nd November 2019 2nd Nov 19

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise