Previous
Next
In lieu of a hand photo [Filler/Travel-day] by rhoing
Photo 3093

In lieu of a hand photo [Filler/Travel-day]

She's too active to sit still enough with her hand in my hand, so this will have to suffice.

[ IMG_0405SOOCtm :: P&S ]
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
847% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise