Photo 3093
In lieu of a hand photo [Filler/Travel-day]
She's too active to sit still enough with her hand in my hand, so this will have to suffice.
[ IMG_0405SOOCtm :: P&S ]
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
9th March 2020 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
sizes
,
tm-sx720
