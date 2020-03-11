Recovered photo [Filler]

My external hard drive failed. The only digital photos at my disposal right now are those (like this one) that are still in my cameras and I can download to my computer again, and the cellphone images that I can download from the cloud (where they are automatically uploaded when taken).



When DSL became intolerably slow to upload photos a couple/few years ago, I stopped backing-up online, implicitly trusting my 1.5Tb external HDD. Without warning (and without dropping it), my external HDD just failed. As of late-May, the manufacturer has it for possible data recovery.



With a dSLR, a point-and-shoot, and a cell phone, it's a half-time job just managing photos … and the operative word there is “job.” Making photographs has long since ceased to be very much fun (as suggested by the fact that I have been two months or more behind in posting for the last couple/few years).



[ IMG_0373S9x675Sctm :: P&S ]