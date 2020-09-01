Sign up
Photo 3251
Last touch
A two-frame day. Put anti-skid strips on the inclined block.
Lamepost
#104. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Looking back
1 year ago:
“New immersion circulator accessories!”
2 years ago:
“10½-month old ‘pointing’ ”
3 years ago:
“Garden pinwheel (Nifty-fifty challenge)”
4 years ago:
“The prettier side of ‘?’”
5 years ago:
“Travel day: Fuel prices in the heartland”
6 years ago:
“Making more…”
(Goldenrod soldier beetles
Chauliognathus pensylvanicus
)
7 years ago:
“Another skipper…”
8 years ago:
“Laziness…”
9 years ago:
“Heartland sunset”
[ IMG_0916S100x75Utm :: P&S ]
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
2
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3251
photos
47
followers
37
following
Tags
block
,
physical therapy
,
tmlameposts
,
tm-sx720
,
calf-raise
,
anti-skid
marlboromaam
ace
Great job on the block! What's it for?
September 8th, 2020
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam
Calf stretches (stretching and physical therapy).
September 8th, 2020
