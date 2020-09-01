Previous
Next
Last touch by rhoing
Photo 3251

Last touch

A two-frame day. Put anti-skid strips on the inclined block.
Lamepost #104. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Looking back
1 year ago: “New immersion circulator accessories!”
2 years ago: “10½-month old ‘pointing’ ”
3 years ago: “Garden pinwheel (Nifty-fifty challenge)”
4 years ago: “The prettier side of ‘?’”
5 years ago: “Travel day: Fuel prices in the heartland”
6 years ago: “Making more…” (Goldenrod soldier beetles Chauliognathus pensylvanicus)
7 years ago: “Another skipper…”
8 years ago: “Laziness…”
9 years ago: “Heartland sunset”

[ IMG_0916S100x75Utm :: P&S ]
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Great job on the block! What's it for?
September 8th, 2020  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam Calf stretches (stretching and physical therapy).
September 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise