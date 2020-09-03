Sign up
Photo 3253
More Pokeweed…
… before I rip it out! With a visitor on one of the very small flowers.
»
Species page at PhytoImages
[ IMG_1440S75x100Atm :: 60mm ]
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
2
2
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
3253
photos
47
followers
37
following
891% complete
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
3rd September 2020 3:23pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tmmacro
,
tm60mm
,
phytolaccaceae
,
phytolacca americana
,
virginia pokeweed
,
american pokeweed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Very pretty shot.
September 11th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Excellent shot! FAV and pinning! Doesn't get any better than that!
September 11th, 2020
